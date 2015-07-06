UPDATE 1-Greek banks in Serbia have no liquidity or outflow problems - central bank

(Adds context, details, quotes)

BELGRADE, July 6 (Reuters) - The four Greek-owned banks in Serbia have no liquidity problems and have not seen any major outflows of deposits, the Serbian central bank said on Monday.

“No withdrawals of assets by parent banks were recorded and no major withdrawals of savings deposits were recorded,” the central bank said in an emailed statement.

It said the Greek crisis was not having any major impact on the domestic foreign exchange market. By 1500 GMT the dinar was trading at 120.07 to the euro, around 0.23 percent stronger than Friday’s close.

Last week, Serbia’s central bank moved to limit transactions by lenders whose parent banks are in Greece, in order to prevent a spillover of the Greek crisis to the Serbian banking sector. The four Greek-owned banks are Piraeus, Vojvodjanska Banka (a part of the NBG Group), Alpha and Eurobank.

Last week the central bank bought a total of 40 million euros ($44.29 million) on the interbank market to stem the dinar’s gains versus the single currency, bringing total purchases this year to 430 million euros. The central bank did not intervene on the interbank market on Monday, dealers said.

In the statement the central bank also said it was keeping in touch with the European Central Bank about developments involving Greek banks in order to be ready to “launch timely measures” to secure their stable operations in Serbia.