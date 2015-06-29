FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian c.bank limits transactions of Greek-owned banks
June 29, 2015

Serbian c.bank limits transactions of Greek-owned banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 29 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank said on Monday it had introduced measures to limit transactions of Greek-owned commercial banks with their parent banks in Greece to prevent a spillover of negative effects on the Serbian banking sector.

It said the measures were temporary and did not say how long they would remain in force.

The central bank also said in a statement it would step up monitoring of the four Greek-owned banks in Serbia, which have a combined market share of 15 percent.

“These measures do not apply to depositors (of those banks) who will be free to use their funds in full,” the bank said. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
