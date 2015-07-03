FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No need for extra euros from ECB, Serbian central bank says
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

No need for extra euros from ECB, Serbian central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 3 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central banks has not asked the European Central Bank to supply it with extra liquidity in euros to contain possible effects of the Greek crisis, the bank said on Friday.

“The ECB did not offer extra euros for liquidity nor has the Serbian central bank requested additional sums of effective foreign money since it has secured sufficient quantities of euros on time,” the bank said in an email to Reuters.

It said it was in constant contact with the ECB and “with supervisors in charge of Greek banks”. The central bank moved earlier this week to limit transactions involving lenders whose parent banks are in Greece. The four Greek-owned banks in Serbia have a combined market share of 15 percent. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)

