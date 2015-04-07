FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek shares rise after Athens moves to quell default fears
April 7, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Greek shares rise after Athens moves to quell default fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Greek shares rose on Tuesday, as investors welcomed a move over the weekend by Athens’ government to calm concerns that the country might default on a loan.

Greece’s benchmark Athex General Composite Share Index (ATG) rose 1.6 percent while the Greek banking index advanced 2.6 percent.

On Sunday, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said that Greece “intends to meet all obligations to all its creditors, ad infinitum,” seeking to quell default fears ahead of a big loan payment Athens owes the IMF later this week.

Greece has not received bailout funds since August last year and has resorted to measures such as borrowing from state entities to tide it over. It offered a new package of reforms last week in the hope of unlocking funds, but has yet to win agreement on the proposals with its EU and IMF lenders.

Athens is also on the hook for a roughly 450 million euro ($492 million) loan repayment to the IMF due this Thursday.

$1 = 0.9147 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson

