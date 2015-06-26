FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Greece's creditors propose to target shipping sector - documents
June 26, 2015

REFILE-Greece's creditors propose to target shipping sector - documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped "s" in creditors in headline)

BERLIN/LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s shipping sector faces paying a higher tonnage tax, and a phase-out of the special tax allowances it has enjoyed, under the latest proposals presented by the country’s creditors, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Together with tourism, the shipping sector is a vital generator of income for Greece.

According to an official document indicating steps Greece must take, its lenders say the country must “increase the rate of the tonnage tax and phase out special tax treatments of the shipping industry”.

A separate document showed Greece had proposed to “increase tonnage tax and implement an effective taxation framework for commercial shipping”. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Matthias Sobolewski, George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
