Unclear Greek progress enough -Slovak finance minister

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir questioned whether Greece had done enough with its reform proposals to secure creditors’ agreement to negotiate a new bailout loan.

Kazimir, who is among sceptical voices in the 19-strong Eurogroup of finance ministers that will decide on Athens’ request on Saturday, tweeted: “It seems we have progress on Greece. It’s still not clear whether this will be enough and no further frontloading will be needed.”

He added a further note of scepticism about the ability of the leftist Greek government to complete a U-turn after five months of rejecting creditors’ terms: “Following latest developments, listening to Greece govt officials, one can wonder how quickly can caterpillar turn into butterfly,” he tweeted. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Barbara Lewis)