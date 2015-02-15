FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak finmin sceptical all details on Greece can be agreed on Monday
February 15, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Slovak finmin sceptical all details on Greece can be agreed on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Sunday he was sceptical that a comprehensive deal on how to proceed with Greece and its debt pile can be reached at Monday’s meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“I‘m rather sceptical we will succeed to agree all details on Greece tomorrow at Eurogroup,” Kazimir said on his Twitter account. “There are limits and the clock is ticking.”

Greece and its euro zone partners are in arduous negotiations over demands by the new government of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an end to austerity and a renegotiation of Greece’s debt. The country’s current bailout programme expires at the end of February. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

