Slovakia's Kazimir: Eurogroup can meet Friday if there is prospect for deal

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers can meet again as soon as on Friday if there is strong chance for a deal with Greece on its bailout programme, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on his Twitter account on Monday.

Monday’s meeting of the euro area ministers broke up after Greece rejected to request an extension to its bailout programme which expires at the end of February.

Kazimir said euro zone countries saw an extension of the programme as the only way forward and called on Greece to request it. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)