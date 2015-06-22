FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak PM: Greece in euro zone has more advantages than disadvantages
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Slovak PM: Greece in euro zone has more advantages than disadvantages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, June 22 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday he believed it was better to keep Greece in the euro zone than it was to let it fall out.

“I believe that, at the end of the day, at least politically we will come to a conclusion that Greece remaining in the euro zone has more advantages at this moment than disadvantages,” Fico said. Slovakia’s position on Greece has been that it wanted to see Greece stay in the euro zone, but not at any cost.

Euro zone officials welcomed Greek concessions on Monday as a possible step towards a deal on averting a default, but politicians dismissed expectations of a breakthrough at a leaders’ summit later in the day to secure the country’s future in the euro. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.