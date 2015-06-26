FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak finance minister says Greece talks over weekend will be final
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak finance minister says Greece talks over weekend will be final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, June 26 (Reuters) - Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday talks with Greece this weekend to clinch a deal to avert default next week would likely drag on to Sunday, and would be the last on the issue.

After failing to reach agreement with international creditors on Thursday, Greece is facing a last-ditch effort on Saturday, when Eurogroup ministers meet, to nail down a cash-for-reform deal.

“We are all fed up. I realistically expect negotiations to drag on until Sunday,” Kazimir said.

“This is really the last meeting on this issue. We are travelling to Brussels to either approve an agreement... Or if there is no agreement we will talk about technical details of the bankruptcy of one euro zone member.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the Eurogroup ministers meeting on Saturday would be “of decisive importance”. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.