Slovaks say Greece must meet commitments or quit
June 14, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Slovaks say Greece must meet commitments or quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 14 (Reuters) - Slovakia supports Greece remaining in the euro zone but it should quit if it fails to honour its commitments, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

Fico said Europe should do all it can to keep Greece in because there were more benefits if it stayed than if it left, but the Greeks must stick to the agreed terms of aid.

“If the Greeks do not meet the commitments they have made, do not meet their financial commitments, do not repay loans, Slovakia will demand that Greece leaves the euro zone,” Fico told a news conference.

