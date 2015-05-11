FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2015

Slovak finance minister on Greece: improvement in process but not substance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 11 (Reuters) - Athens’ euro zone partners have seen an improvement in process but not in substance of what Greece is proposing to resolve its debt crisis, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on his Twitter account ahead of euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Greece wants the ministers to acknowledge there is progress in its talks with international lenders and is not looking into any “plan B”.

“There is still a large gap between Greece discussions in Brussels and actions in Athens,” Kazimir said.

“We have seen significant improvement on process since (previous meeting in) Riga, but still no improvement on substance on our radar,” he said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
