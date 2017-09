BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers decided on Tuesday they could not extend Greece’s bailout programme beyond midnight (2200 GMT), Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Twitter following the end of a Eurogroup conference call.

“Last deadline for Greece program extension was weekend. Due to parliamentary procedures, unable to extend program beyond today,” Kazimir wrote. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)