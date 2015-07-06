Slovenian PM says expects new proposal from Greece

LJUBLJANA, July 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone member Slovenia expects Greece to put forward a new proposal on Tuesday but will not agree to “experiments by the Greek government”, the government said in a statement on its website on Monday.

It said Prime Minister Miro Cerar would attend Tuesday’s meeting of the Eurogroup in Brussels ”where he expects a new proposal by the Greek government, which would be acceptable for Greece and for the European Union and be based on a convincing plan of structural reforms in Greece.

“The Slovenian government will not agree to some experiments by the Greek government that do not honestly and constructively aim to reach an agreement on further aid for Greece,” it added.