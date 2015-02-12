FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece confident of deal but will not extend bailout-source
February 12, 2015

Greece confident of deal but will not extend bailout-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greece is confident of reaching a deal with European partners but will not extend the current bailout programme, a Greek official reiterated on Thursday after late-night talks in Brussels ended without agreement.

The official repeated that Greece was committed to reforms and would not seek further loans.

“We have covered a lot of ground,” the official told reporters. “But we don’t want to extend the current programme, we are looking for a new programme.”

Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet again on Monday to find a way forward to resolving Greece’s crisis. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

