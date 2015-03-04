FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's De Guindos says next steps for Greece point to third rescue
March 4, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's De Guindos says next steps for Greece point to third rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, March 4 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Wednesday said Europe would use the next four months of a bailout extension by Athens to assess Greece’s situation and its next steps, which he said would be a third rescue.

“We have given ourselves these four months to, one, see what the real situation is, to see how Greece has met conditions and to try and establish what happens next (...) which is fundamentally a third rescue,” de Guindos told a conference in Barcelona.

De Guindos said euro zone finance ministers would examine Greece’s liquidity needs and debt maturities at a Eurogroup meeting next week. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

