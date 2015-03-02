FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's De Guindos says euro zone in talks over 3rd Greek bailout
March 2, 2015

Spain's De Guindos says euro zone in talks over 3rd Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Monday said euro zone countries were in talks over a third bailout package for Greece worth between 30 billion and 50 billion euros ($34-$56 billion).

Speaking at an event in Pamplona, in northern Spain, de Guindos said the new rescue plan would give more flexible conditions to Greece, which had no alternative other than European solidarity. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris, writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)

