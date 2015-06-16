Vital for Greece to stay in the euro - Spain Economy Minister

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - Keeping Greece in the euro is vital, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, adding that Spain and Greece’s other euro zone creditors still wanted to reach a deal over the country’s debts.

“Our aim is to reach a deal with Greece because we believe it is vital (for it) to stay in the euro,” De Guindos said at a conference in Santander, northern Spain.

De Guindos also said Spain’s economy would grow by at least 0.9 percent quarter on quarter in the April-June quarter. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by XX)