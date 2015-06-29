FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's economy minister says still time to reach agreement on Greece
June 29, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's economy minister says still time to reach agreement on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday there was still time to reach an agreement on Greece, with the final deadline on the country’s current credit lifeline due to run out at midnight on Tuesday.

“There’s still time. The Greek programme runs out at the end of the day on Tuesday, so we still have 48 hours and I think there can still be talks and, as such, I don’t rule out that there can be an agreement,” de Guindos said during a radio interview.

Spain’s return to economic growth after a long downturn and restructured banking sector were the country’s main defence against any potential contagion from the Greek crisis, de Guindos added. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Gareth Jones)

