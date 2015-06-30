FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's PM says Greek exit could send message euro is reversible
June 30, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's PM says Greek exit could send message euro is reversible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that if Greece were to leave the euro it could send the message that the common currency union is reversible and other countries could follow.

“What would happen if Greece came out of the euro? There would be a negative message that euro membership is reversible,” Rajoy said in a radio interview.

“People may think that if one country can leave the euro, others could do so in the future. I think that is the most serious problem that could arise (from a Greek exit).” (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

