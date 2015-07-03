Spain's De Guindos says a Greek 'Yes' would facilitate talks

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - A ‘Yes’ vote from Greeks on whether or not to accept more austerity in a referendum on Sunday would facilitate talks between the Greek government and international creditors, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

Speaking after a weekly cabinet meeting, de Guindos said euro zone leaders had analysed various outcomes of Sunday’s referendum and agreed that a “Yes” vote would make negotiations “much more simple”. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)