Greek offer to creditors looks difficult to pass: parliament speaker
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Greek offer to creditors looks difficult to pass: parliament speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 23 (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers might refuse to back the latest offer by the government to its international creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal, the deputy speaker of parliament said on Tuesday.

Greece took a step back from the brink on Monday by presenting new budget proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.

But Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, elected in January on a pledge to end austerity, will probably have to keep his Syriza party onside for a deal to stick.

Deputy parliament speaker and Syriza lawmaker Alexis Mitropoulos told Greek Mega TV on Tuesday:

“I believe that this programme as we see it ... is difficult to pass by us.”

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams

