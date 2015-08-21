FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek parliament speaker objects to government formation process
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Greek parliament speaker objects to government formation process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s parliament speaker objected on Friday to the procedure followed by the country’s president in handing out a mandate to the opposition to form a government, saying it was handled with an “unconstitutional rush”.

A statement from Zoe Konstantopoulou’s office said Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos had clearly sidestepped her constitutional responsibility to verify each parliamentary party’s standing before assigning mandates.

The statement was the latest twist complicating Greece’s political scene after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned to pave the way for early elections, though Konstantopoulou is not expected to be able to derail the process being followed by the president.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Michele Kambas, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.