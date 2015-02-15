FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece, EU agree on need for "national reform plan" to fix economy-Greek spokesman
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Greece, EU agree on need for "national reform plan" to fix economy-Greek spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Greece has agreed with its European partners that there needs to be a “national reform plan” to deal with decades-long issues of the economy, its government spokesman said on Sunday.

But he added that the new Greek government will not clash with the public based on orders from outside.

Regarding labour and pension issues, he said:

“We’re willing, where there are issues of privilege, to discuss them... but we’re not going to clash with society,” Gabriel Sakellaridis told Greek TV in an interview.

Sakellaridis also said the government would find a way for the country’s battered banking system to work in the interests of economic growth. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Costas Pitas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.