Greece ready to negotiate for EU/IMF deal till end-June
June 8, 2015

Greece ready to negotiate for EU/IMF deal till end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Greece will exhaust all options to reach a deal with its EU/IMF creditors and is ready to negotiate until the end of June to achieve this, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Monday.

An extension to Greece’s bailout programmer with its international creditors is due to expire at the end of this month.

“The time limit is to have a lot of political negotiations through all this time until the end of the month so that there is a positive outcome,” Sakellaridis told a news conference.

Asked whether the bailout programme could be extended again beyond June, he said all issues were open and being discussed. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)

