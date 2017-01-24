Greece wants Eurogroup to "acknowledge progress" under bailout-spokesman

ATHENS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Greece wants euro zone finance ministers to "acknowledge progress" it has made under its bailout when they meet in Brussels on Thursday, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.

He reiterated Athens wants a swift conclusion of its second bailout review, which has dragged on for months as Greece and its lenders remain at odds over labour reforms and fiscal targets. A quick conclusion of the review will allow Greece to participate in the European Central Bank's asset buying programme in the first quarter of the year.

Speaking in Dublin earlier on Tuesday, the EU's top economic affairs official Pierre Moscovici said Thursday's Eurogroup meeting would not sign off on the review but they hope to do so as soon as possible. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)