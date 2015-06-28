Greek Financial Stability Council to meet on banks-statement

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s Financial Stability Council will convene at 1600 local time (1300 GMT), the finance ministry said.

The council is comprised of Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, his deputy Dimitris Mardas, Central Bank Governor Yiannis Stournaras, the head of the Greek Banks Association, the chairman of the HFSF bank bailout fund and the head of the Capital Markets Commission.

Huge pressure has been piling up on Greek banks after talks between Athens and its creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal collapsed. Long lines formed in front of cash machines across the country on Saturday by people rushing to withdraw funds.