ECB may give positive signal on Greek banks before deal: minister

ATHENS, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could give a positive signal to the Greek government on giving more support to Greek lenders two weeks before Athens signs a third bailout deal with its creditors, Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Wednesday.

“The ECB could make the move 10 to 15 days before the deal is signed,” Stathakis told SKAI TV.

He also said the bailout deal, for which negotiations will start if Athens passes sweeping reform laws in parliament, had averted any prospect of a levy on bank deposits. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)