Greek minister sees lower-than-planned privatisation revenues

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Tuesday the original goal of getting 50 billion euros ($56.8 billion) in revenues from privatisations was unrealistic and Greece is now aiming for 15 billion euros and in the end it may be even less.

Privatisations have been a central plank of Greece’s international bailouts but have reaped poor revenues so far due to political resistance and bureaucracy. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)