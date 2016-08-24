FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU says Greek debt statistics not manipulated in 2010-2015
August 24, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

EU says Greek debt statistics not manipulated in 2010-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's Employment Commissioner Marianne Thyssen said on Wednesday the Greek statistics office did not manipulate data on the country's debt in 2010-2015 and that she had sent a letter to Athens asking it to refute any such suggestions.

Thyssen, who oversees the Eurostat EU statistics office, said she has sent the joint letter with the EU's economics commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Pierre Moscovici.

"For the Commission and Eurostat it is absolutely clear that data on Greek Government debt during 2010-2015 have been fully reliable and accurately reported to Eurostat," she said. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
