On a battered stock market, a Greek furniture maker shines
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

On a battered stock market, a Greek furniture maker shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - While most of the Greek stock market was dropping, shares of the furniture maker Dromeas SA soared almost 29 percent on Monday after clinching a 30 million-euro deal to supply European Commission offices.

It would have taken a lot of shares to make much profit, though. Dromeas closed at 0.147 euros, a 28.9 percent increase from its previous close of 0.114 euros.

The company announced on July 29 - during the five weeks the stock market was closed - that it had won an international tender to supply all EU offices over a five-year period. It had won a similar tender in 2009.

Greek stocks unofficially closed with losses of 16.2 percent on Monday, the first day of trade after the five -week shutdown.

Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
