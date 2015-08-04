FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No recapitalisation worries for Greek central bank shares
August 4, 2015

No recapitalisation worries for Greek central bank shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Not all Greek bank stocks fell on Tuesday -- the central bank’s shares soared.

Bank of Greece is one of the rare central banks to be traded on a public bourse. Its shares were up 15.8 percent on Tuesday, a day after gaining 8.5 percent, albeit from an opening low not seen since the late 1990s.

The Greek commercial bank index -- which excludes Bank of Greece -- fell close to 30 percent on both Monday and Tuesday as investors worried about recapitalisation stemming from a flight of euros from deposits.

As a central bank, Bank of Greece has no recapitalisation needs. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by Susan Thomas)

