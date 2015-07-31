FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek stock market says to reopen on Monday
July 31, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Greek stock market says to reopen on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s stock market will reopen on Monday after a five-week shutdown, with restrictions on securities trading by local investors, a spokeswoman for the bourse said on Friday soon after a ministerial decree was issued.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.

Earlier on Friday, the exchange said the decree from the Finance Ministry was the only obstacle to resuming trade on Monday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by David Holmes)

