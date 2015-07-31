FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Greek stock market says all shares to trade on Monday
July 31, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Greek stock market says all shares to trade on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Stock exchange corrects in para 3 to say that volatility limits would stay at 30 pct (not be cut to 20 pct))

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Foreign investors will not face restrictions on operations when trade resumes at Greece’s stock exchange on Monday following a five-week shutdown caused by capital controls, a stock exchange spokeswoman said.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.

The spokeswoman said volatility limits would remain unchanged at 30 percent and that all shares would be traded, including banking stocks. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Susan Fenton)

