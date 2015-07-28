FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greece awaiting ECB consent to reopen stock market-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 28 (Reuters) - Greece is waiting for the green light from the European Central Bank on plans it has submitted to reopen the Athens stock market after a month-long shutdown, two regulatory sources said on Tuesday.

The exchange could reopen as early as Wednesday depending on the ECB’s opinion, the sources said.

Greek regulators offered two different plans for the reopening - one allowing unrestricted trading and a second that imposed restrictions on trading by Greek investors to prevent capital fleeing banks, the sources said.

“Whether we will open tomorrow or another day depends on when we get a response from the ECB,” one of the sources said.

“It’s not certain that we will open tomorrow.”

The Athens stock exchange has been shut since June 29 after the government shut banks and imposed capital controls to prevent banks from collapsing under the weight of mass withdrawals. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

