ECB approves Athens stock exchange reopening-bourse official
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

ECB approves Athens stock exchange reopening-bourse official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) approved on Tuesday a plan to reopen the Athens Stock Exchange with restrictions on trading by local investors after a one-month shutdown, an official from the Athens Stock Exchange said.

Trading will resume after the Greek finance ministry issues a ministerial decree on the matter, the official said, paving the way for the exchange to potentially open as of Wednesday.

“The ECB gave its approval,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. “The ECB approved the plan which envisages restrictions for Greek investors.” (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)

