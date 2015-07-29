Greek stock market to stay shut Wednesday -securities regulator

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s stock market will not reopen on Wednesday because authorities are still waiting for a ministerial decree to resume trading, a senior official at the country’s securities regulator said.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29 when the government closed its banks and imposed capital controls to prevent them from collapsing in the face of mass withdrawals.

The securities regulator’s chairman told Reuters on Tuesday that the market could reopen on Wednesday or Thursday after they got an approval by the ECB. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)