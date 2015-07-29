Greek stock market unlikely to reopen this week due to IT glitch

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s stock market will not reopen on Thursday and may not open on Friday either due to technical issues at local banks, a spokeswoman for the Athens Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.

“The stock market will not open tomorrow and it is unlikely to open on Friday. The Greek banks need to resolve some IT issues regarding the restrictions,” she said.

Under the ECB approval for reopening the stock exchange after a nearly five-week shutdown, local investors are not allowed to use bank deposits to buy securities. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper, editing by Deepa Babington)