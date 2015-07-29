FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek stock market unlikely to reopen this week due to IT glitch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Greek stock market unlikely to reopen this week due to IT glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s stock market will not reopen on Thursday and may not open on Friday either due to technical issues at local banks, a spokeswoman for the Athens Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.

“The stock market will not open tomorrow and it is unlikely to open on Friday. The Greek banks need to resolve some IT issues regarding the restrictions,” she said.

Under the ECB approval for reopening the stock exchange after a nearly five-week shutdown, local investors are not allowed to use bank deposits to buy securities. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.