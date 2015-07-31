FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek stock market volatility limit to be cut to 20 percent
July 31, 2015

Greek stock market volatility limit to be cut to 20 percent

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - The volatility limit at Greece’s stock exchange will be reduced to 20 percent from the current 30 percent when the bourse reopens on Monday following a five-week shutdown caused by capital controls, the exchange said on Friday.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) .ATG EXCr.AT has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper)

