Greece to extend stock short-selling ban -regulatory source
August 3, 2015

Greece to extend stock short-selling ban -regulatory source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greece will extend a short-selling ban on stocks that went into effect when capital controls were imposed on June 29 and expires on Monday, a source at the country’s securities regulator told Reuters.

“There will be an extension of the full ban on short-selling,” the official said, declining to be named. “ A decision will be announced later on Monday.”

Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June as part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow of euros that threatened to collapse Greece’s banks and hurl the indebted country out of the euro zone.

The stock market will open for trade at 0730 GMT on Monday after a five week shutdown. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
