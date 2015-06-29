FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch dairy firm boosts stocks in Greece, expects hoarding
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 29, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch dairy firm boosts stocks in Greece, expects hoarding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 29 (Reuters) - FrieslandCampina, one of Europe’s biggest dairy companies, has boosted its stocks of condensed milk and infant formula in Greece in anticipation of stockpiling by consumers, a company spokesman said on Monday.

The Dutch cooperative, the largest dairy company in Greece, also paid its 450 employees in the crisis-hit country in advance last week in order to ensure continuity of supply.

“We are holding more stock of child nutrition and condensed milk,” spokesman Jan-Willem ter Avest told Reuters. “We took that decision ... to ensure supply to consumers because we expect people will want to buy more and keep it in stock.”

Greece imposed capital controls on Monday after talks with creditors broke down, sparking long queues at banks and forcing authorities to impose a daily 60 euro cap on withdrawals.

With annual revenues of more than 11 billion euros ($12.2 billion), FrieslandCampina is one of the top five dairy companies in the world. It has been present in Greece since 1929 under its NoyNoy mark, the largest dairy brand in Greece.

$1 = 0.8995 euros Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.