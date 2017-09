ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greek bank shares ended with sharp losses for a third day in a row on Wednesday, pulling the broader equities market lower.

The Athens bourse’s main index unofficially closed down 2.5 pct, after shedding 1.2 percent on Tuesday.

Bank shares fell 27 pct as selling pressure continued. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)