Greek bank shares surge on new prospect of Athens debt deal

* Greek bank index has best 1-day pct gain since February

* Bank index still down nearly 30 pct since start of 2015

* Merkel sees Greek commitment to resolving debt issues

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Greek bank shares surged on Thursday, with a major Athens banking equity index enjoying its best performance in four months, on renewed expectations of progress in Greece’s talks with creditors.

The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index rose 14.2 percent, its best one-day percentage gain since February, and the rise in the banks in turned pushed up the broader Greek ATG equity index by 7 percent.

The Greek shares got a boost as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece had told European partners it was committed to intense discussions with creditors to solve all open issues and avoid a looming default at the end of the month.

The Athens stock market has been hit this year by concerns over the debt problems of Greece, which has had to be bailed out by international creditors. Greece will be in default at the end of June without fresh funds to let it to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.80 billion) to the International Monetary Fund.

However, there were increasing signs of progress, with a senior European Union official telling Reuters that Greece and its creditors could reach a deal in their cash-for-reforms talks next week.

“We are doing some business in Greek stocks. The Germans will come up with some kind of solution,” said Rupert Baker, an equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.

In spite of Thursday’s rally, Athens’ ATG index remains down by around 1 percent since the start of 2015, underperforming a 14 percent rise on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index , while the Greek bank index is down around 30 percent.

Some traders remained cautious, given the propensity of Greek stocks to swing up and down based on comments from politicians on the state of the country’s debt talks.

“It merely looks like talks have ‘intensified’ which ultimately leaves us exactly where we were and makes one wonder whether Greece will manage to fudge a deal at this point at all. There is no deal just an agreement that a viable solution needs to be found,” said London Capital Group head analyst Brenda Kelly. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Editing by Alison Williams)