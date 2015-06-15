FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek shares slide on Athens' debt worries, bank stocks slump
June 15, 2015 / 7:48 AM / 2 years ago

Greek shares slide on Athens' debt worries, bank stocks slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Greek shares slumped on Monday, with the country’s banking stocks falling sharply, after talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up in failure over the weekend.

Athens’ benchmark ATG equity index, which had fallen 5.9 percent on Friday, was down 6.5 percent in early trading.

The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index dropped 12 percent, with National Bank of Greece falling 10.6 percent and Bank of Piraeus slumping 15.1 percent.

Talks between Greece and its creditors ended in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

