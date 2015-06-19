FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek shares edge higher to move further away from 3-year lows
#Financials
June 19, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Greek shares edge higher to move further away from 3-year lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Greek shares gained ground on Friday to move further away from three-year lows reached earlier in the week, with the country’s banking stocks also recovering from previous hefty losses.

Athens’ benchmark ATG equity index, which hit three-year lows on Thursday, rose 1 percent, although the ATG remains down 17 percent since the start of 2015.

The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index also advanced by 3 percent.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a statement on Friday that there would be a solution to the Greek debt crisis that will allow the country to return to growth while staying in the euro zone.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
