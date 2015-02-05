FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek central bank says Greek banks "absolutely safe"
February 5, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Greek central bank says Greek banks "absolutely safe"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Greek banks are “absolutely safe” and there is no problem with their liquidity, Greek central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday.

“The ECB’s decision (on denying Greek bonds as collateral) can be taken back if there is a deal from the Greek government (and its EU partners),” he told reporters.

“Deposits and liquidity are absolutely safe,” Stournaras, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Writting by Jeremy Gaunt

