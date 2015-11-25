Greek private sector union calls Dec. 3 strike over pension reform

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest private sector union GSEE on Wednesday called a 24-hour general strike for Dec. 3, the second in under a month to protest against pension reforms demanded under the country’s third international bailout.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government has passed legislation raising the retirement age, increasing contributions for healthcare and scrapping most early retirement benefits. It also plans to merge a plethora of pension funds into one and cut back on supplementary pensions.

GSEE and its public sector union ADEDY brought thousands of workers onto the streets on Nov. 12 to protest against austerity measures, setting Tsipras’ government its biggest domestic challenge since he was re-elected in September.