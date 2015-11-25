UPDATE 1-Greek private sector union calls Dec. 3 strike over pension reform

(Adds quotes, PAME union to join strike))

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest private sector union GSEE on Wednesday called a 24-hour general strike for Dec. 3, the second in under a month to protest against pension reforms demanded under the country’s third international bailout.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government has passed legislation raising the retirement age, increasing contributions for healthcare and scrapping most early retirement benefits. It also plans to merge a plethora of pension funds into one and cut back on supplementary pensions.

GSEE and its public sector union ADEDY brought thousands of workers onto the streets on Nov. 12 to protest against austerity measures, setting Tsipras’ government its biggest domestic challenge since he was re-elected in September.

“The workers, the pensioners, the unemployed, the young men and women of our country, will give a dynamic and militant response to the new barbaric, harsh and unpopular measures,” said GSEE, which represents about 2 million workers.

“Enough is enough. We can’t take it anymore.”

Anti-austerity sentiment is high in Greece, which has implemented tax hikes and wage and pension cuts in exchange for billions of euros in foreign aid since 2010 and has seen unemployment and poverty levels rise.

Communist-affiliated workers’ union PAME said it will join the strike on Dec. 3, “to avert the pre-meditated crime the capital, the government and the EU have planned against social insurance.”