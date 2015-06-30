FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup turned down Greek bailout extension -Finland's Stubb
June 30, 2015 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup turned down Greek bailout extension -Finland's Stubb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said on Tuesday the Eurogroup concluded that requests from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an extension of Greece’s bailout programme or debt relief were not possible.

In a tweet he said a third request, for credit from the European Stability Mechanism, could be dealt with separately from the emergency procedures currently being used.

“Eurogroup ends. Letter of Tsipras includes three requests. Extension of programme or haircut not possible,” Stubb tweeted. “Request for ESM-programme is always dealt with through normal procedures.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)

