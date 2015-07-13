Euro zone summit on Greece to discuss compromise proposal

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone leaders at an emergency summit in Brussels were to reconvene in full session early on Monday to discuss a compromise proposal on a third bailout for Greece, a spokesman for summit chairman Donald Tusk said.

“Tusk expects to reconvene euro summit in 10 minutes on Greece with compromise proposal,” he tweeted just after 4 a.m. (0200 GMT). The meeting was suspended for over four hours while Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande held talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor)